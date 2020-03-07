McCaffrey, Nancy ALBANY Nancy (Anna) McCaffrey, 88 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Harris Bulger. Nancy was predeceased by her husband John J. McCaffrey Sr.; and her daughter, Kimberly Frank Kennedy. Nancy was the administrative assistant to three New York State Supreme Court Judges for many years. She was an avid reader and political enthusiast. Nancy enjoyed dancing and had a great sense of humor. She will be remembered as a strong woman with a kind and generous heart. Nancy was the mother of John (Jessica Barna) McCaffrey Jr., Michael P. (Martha) McCaffrey and Joseph T. (Kathleen) McCaffrey. She was the cherished grandmother of Kristin Frank, Stephanie Frank (John Rockwell), Joseph, Ryan and Caroline McCaffrey, Aidan and Emma McCaffrey, Joshua Mondore and Skylar McCaffrey. She was the sister of Philip (Carol) Bulger, and the late Joseph Bulger Jr., Elizabeth Lyons and Barbara Altieri. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Nancy's family on Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12 p.m. in Mater Christi Parish, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association, ([email protected]) 950 New Loudon Rd., Suite 330, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020