Nitzberg, Nancy ALBANY Nancy Nitzberg, 93 of the Avila Community in Albany, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her residence. Born in the Bronx, Nancy was married to Dr. David Nitzberg until his passing in 2001. Nancy had been employed for many years as a reading teacher in the Albany Public School System. She was a member of Temple Israel in Albany and an avid bridge player. She is survived by her sons, Charles Nitzberg of New York City, Andrew J. Nitzberg and his wife Barbara of New Rochelle, N.Y. and William R. Nitzberg and his wife, Tina Campt of Brooklyn. Grandmother of Matthew and Nechama Nitzberg. Nancy was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald and Ummy Levine; and a sister, Frances Drapkin. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Sunday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland. Memorial contributions may be made to the JDC at http://www.jdc.org. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2020