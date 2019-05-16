Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy O'Donnell. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Memory Gardens 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Donnell, Nancy NISKAYUNA Nancy O'Donnell, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Nancy was the daughter of the late John and Viola Jeram. Nancy was the devoted and loving wife to the late David L. O'Donnell. They were married for 42 years. Nancy liked watching NASCAR, camping at Alpine Lake, but most of all she cherished her grandchildren. Nancy was a registered nurse who worked at Albany County Nursing Home. She was also a home health aide and worked at Price Chopper. She was a "Super Woman" who always put family first. Nancy is survived by her children, Frank Ovitt, Debbie (Robert) Barkevich, Gary (Diane) Ovitt, Richard (Chere) Ovitt, and John (Claudia) Ovitt; her grandchildren, Frankie (Jessica), Holly (Don), Peter, Bobby, Marie (Joe), Mike (Destini), Kim (Tim), Jeff and Jared; her great-grandchildren, Frank, Anthony, Sam, Madeline, Jaeden, Anna, Alyssa, Sara, Abby, Kierra, Jessica (the little bean), and Timothy Jr.; her cousin, Lillian Mackey; and her stepmom, Peggy Jeram. Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Picard; and Sandi Ovitt. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Schenectady Dialysis Center and Dr. Schumacer. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Ellis Hospital C4 Unit for the care of Nancy. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will held in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie, on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. The family requests that donations be made in Nancy's memory to the Kidney Foundation, the American Diabetes Foundation or the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit







O'Donnell, Nancy NISKAYUNA Nancy O'Donnell, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Nancy was the daughter of the late John and Viola Jeram. Nancy was the devoted and loving wife to the late David L. O'Donnell. They were married for 42 years. Nancy liked watching NASCAR, camping at Alpine Lake, but most of all she cherished her grandchildren. Nancy was a registered nurse who worked at Albany County Nursing Home. She was also a home health aide and worked at Price Chopper. She was a "Super Woman" who always put family first. Nancy is survived by her children, Frank Ovitt, Debbie (Robert) Barkevich, Gary (Diane) Ovitt, Richard (Chere) Ovitt, and John (Claudia) Ovitt; her grandchildren, Frankie (Jessica), Holly (Don), Peter, Bobby, Marie (Joe), Mike (Destini), Kim (Tim), Jeff and Jared; her great-grandchildren, Frank, Anthony, Sam, Madeline, Jaeden, Anna, Alyssa, Sara, Abby, Kierra, Jessica (the little bean), and Timothy Jr.; her cousin, Lillian Mackey; and her stepmom, Peggy Jeram. Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Picard; and Sandi Ovitt. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Schenectady Dialysis Center and Dr. Schumacer. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Ellis Hospital C4 Unit for the care of Nancy. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will held in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie, on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m. The family requests that donations be made in Nancy's memory to the Kidney Foundation, the American Diabetes Foundation or the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.