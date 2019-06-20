Morlock, Nancy Rita (Thibodeau) LATHAM Nancy Rita (Thibodeau) Morlock of Latham passed away on June 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany on January 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Lavina (Goodwin) Thibodeau. She was married to the love of her life Matthew Morlock for 59 years. Nancy is survived by her loving children, Dan Morlock, and Patty (Jay) Rice; and her cherished granddaughter Meaghan Rice. Nancy is also survived by numerous of nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mildred Morse Clark, Marie Keenan, Dawn Mazzucco, Llyod Thibodeau, and Donald Thibodeau; and sister-in-law Mary Morlock. Nancy grew up in Albany, graduating from Vincentian Institute and Mildred Elley. She worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, then Forts Ferry School where she retired from and later volunteered at. Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, sewing and going to Wildwood. She was the greatest wife, mom and grandmother. The family would like to thank all the staff from AMC-CCU/ER, Heritage House and Community Hospice on our long journey. You are all special in our hearts. Please come and celebrate Nancy's life at the Watervliet Elks, Watervliet on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kathy Buffaline Fund at the Eddy VNRA, 433 River St., Troy, NY, 12180 or Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205 in the name of Nancy Morlock.



