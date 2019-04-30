Frate, Nancy T. SELKIRK Nancy T. Frate, age 76, died on April 28, 2019, with her family by her side. Nancy was born on October 19, 1942, in Utica and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Davis) Tomidy. Nancy graduated from the Utica Free Academy and following graduation, attended Utica College for her Bachelor of Arts degree followed by a master's degree in special education from The College of Saint Rose and a second master's degree from The University of Albany in reading. She would have kept taking more classes for the sheer fun of it. Nancy had a much-loved career as a special education teacher with Watervliet City Schools. She treasured her students or "kids" as she affectionately referred to them. Nancy was a family woman through and through, showing love to everyone from her siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews right down to her great-nieces and nephew. She was all about her grandchildren and they brought her such joy. Nancy loved her grandchildren to pieces. Holidays at Nancy's house were greatly enjoyed by all and she was ever the gracious host. Finding new recipes and cooking family favorites, Nancy created so many wonderful traditions and memories. She spent hours shopping and delighted in giving gifts and celebrating any and all holidays. For decades she relished attending the New York City Ballet and Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Nancy was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on her beloved Yankees, watching Syracuse and college basketball, tennis, and the Olympics. An outdoor enthusiast, she spent time walking, gardening, sitting at the park and pool and reading on her porch. Nancy was a voracious reader who stayed up into the wee hours to finish a great book and loved listening to music, especially jazz. For many years she was a beautiful pianist. Nancy is survived by her three beloved children, Marcia (Chuck) Jaeger, Eric (Kimberly Beck) Frate and Andrea (Joseph) Cirabisi; six adored grandchildren, Nicholas, Samantha, Madison, Dakota, Ethan and Summer; her dear siblings, Paul (Sue) Tomidy, David (Anne) Tomidy, Janet (Greg Davis) Curtis and Joan Puglia; her nieces, nephews, and many other loving family members. A private service of remembrance will be held for relatives and close friends at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Teaching, reading, gifting books were Nancy's passion. Memorial contributions may be made to help purchase books for junior high students and the English Department through: WIN (What I Need), Watervliet City Schools, c/o Dr. Lori Caplan, 1245 Hillside Drive, Watervliet, NY, 12189. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Nancy's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary