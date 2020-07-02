1/1
Nancy T. Maiello
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maiello, Nancy T. MECHANICVILLE Nancy T. Maiello, 72, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita (James) Maiello. Nancy graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1965 before going on to receive a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Plattsburgh State College (SUNY Plattsburgh) in 1969. After graduating from college, she set out to Sacramento, Calif. to find her first teaching job and where she received her master's degree in education. She loved mathematics so much that she taught math at the high school, junior college and university level; co-authored math books; and could be seen teaching on public television. Nancy loved the outdoors, especially swimming, kayaking, skiing and traveling; enjoyed a good glass of wine at the end of the day; and loved living in California. She is survived by her companion of 25 years, Bruce Simpson, his children and grandchildren of Roseville, Calif.; sisters, Carolyn (Joseph) Knych, and Theresa Maiello; brothers, Joseph (Linda) Maiello, and James (Lisa) Maiello; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Nancy in a special way may send a contribution to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved