Maiello, Nancy T. MECHANICVILLE Nancy T. Maiello, 72, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita (James) Maiello. Nancy graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1965 before going on to receive a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Plattsburgh State College (SUNY Plattsburgh) in 1969. After graduating from college, she set out to Sacramento, Calif. to find her first teaching job and where she received her master's degree in education. She loved mathematics so much that she taught math at the high school, junior college and university level; co-authored math books; and could be seen teaching on public television. Nancy loved the outdoors, especially swimming, kayaking, skiing and traveling; enjoyed a good glass of wine at the end of the day; and loved living in California. She is survived by her companion of 25 years, Bruce Simpson, his children and grandchildren of Roseville, Calif.; sisters, Carolyn (Joseph) Knych, and Theresa Maiello; brothers, Joseph (Linda) Maiello, and James (Lisa) Maiello; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Nancy in a special way may send a contribution to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.