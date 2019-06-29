Turriglio, Nancy TROY Nancy Turriglio, 97, formerly of Sycaway, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at The Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls. Born and educated in Troy she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Donato Cocco. Nancy was a former communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in her garden. She is the widow of the late Frank Turriglio who died in 1999. She is the loving mother of Francis Turriglio of Texas, Nicolina Parker of Cohoes, Patrick Turriglio of Hoosick Falls and the late James Turriglio. She is predeceased by her siblings, Christine, Angeline, Barbara, John, Michael and Fred. She is the proud grandmother of Thomas, Matthew, Richard and Rachael Parker, Rocky, Patrick and Christopher Turriglio. Ten great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 5-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to ,3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 29, 2019