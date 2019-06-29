Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Turriglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Turriglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Turriglio Obituary
Turriglio, Nancy TROY Nancy Turriglio, 97, formerly of Sycaway, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at The Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls. Born and educated in Troy she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Donato Cocco. Nancy was a former communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in her garden. She is the widow of the late Frank Turriglio who died in 1999. She is the loving mother of Francis Turriglio of Texas, Nicolina Parker of Cohoes, Patrick Turriglio of Hoosick Falls and the late James Turriglio. She is predeceased by her siblings, Christine, Angeline, Barbara, John, Michael and Fred. She is the proud grandmother of Thomas, Matthew, Richard and Rachael Parker, Rocky, Patrick and Christopher Turriglio. Ten great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 5-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to ,3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now