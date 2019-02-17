Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Worthley Thomas. View Sign









Thomas, Nancy Worthley NEW SCOTLAND Nancy Worthley Thomas, longtime resident of New Scotland, peacefully left us on February 8, 2019. Born in Saranac Lake on April 25, 1947, she was the eldest of three children of Roland and Ruth Thomas. Her childhood was happily spent on the water helping her family's business, The Thomas Boat Livery. She accompanied her dad daily on the 32-mile three hour tourboat The Miss Saranac and the replica sternwheeler he built, The Nancy Carol, named for her sister Carolyn and her. In high school, she worked as a library page and later at the telephone company and enjoyed both experiences immensely. She was named valedictorian of the graduating class of 1965. After graduating from SUNYA, she worked in the title industry in Rochester and eventually retired from Sneeringer Monahan Provost and Redgrave Title in Albany in 2012 with fond memories of many friends along the way. Nancy embraced many pursuits: a love of reading led to a lifelong feeling of comfort and belonging in any library she entered. The staff at the Voorheesville Public Library always provided a highlight to her day, as did her association with the New Scotland Town Food Pantry and the Albany Beagle Meet-up Group. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, who died within six months of each other in 1965; her sister, Carolyn Wright Thomas, who died in 1995; and her brother, Stephen Ford Thomas, who passed away in 2011; and is survived by her niece, Jennifer L. Thomas of Saranac Lake. She valued highly the friendship of childhood friends, Joanne Petty Manning, Marsha MacDowell Morgan, and James Goodrich. In adulthood, she treasured the friendship of Diane Hogan and the Hogan Family, Mary Googas and the Googas Family, Anna Mattei, EJ and Charles Vandergrift, Deb Lucas and Kevin Manning, Audrey and Ron Osterlitz, and Joseph Becker. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11:30 a.m. at the New Scotland Presbyterian Church, 2010 New Scotland Rd., Slingerlands, with Holly Cameron officiating. Nancy requests that her friends reading this simply perform a kindness for a stranger today in her memory. reillyandson.com Funeral Home Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc

9 Voorheesville Ave

Voorheesville , NY 12186

(518) 765-3633 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close