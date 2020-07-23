1/
Nancy Zinnershine
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zinnershine, Nancy COLONIE Nancy Zinnershine, 79 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Born on March 11, 1941, in Liberty, N.Y. to the late Russell and Kathleen Hill, she grew up in her parents boarding house. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Hill. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Barry Zinnershine; son Stephen (Laurie) Zinnershine; grandchildren whom she adored, Lily and Ruby Zinnershine; sisters, Mary Dorsey, and Alice Paquin; best friend Elaine Russell and her daughter Kim (Len) Russell; as well as many nieces and nephews, and her granddog Sadie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved