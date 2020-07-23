Zinnershine, Nancy COLONIE Nancy Zinnershine, 79 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Born on March 11, 1941, in Liberty, N.Y. to the late Russell and Kathleen Hill, she grew up in her parents boarding house. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Hill. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Barry Zinnershine; son Stephen (Laurie) Zinnershine; grandchildren whom she adored, Lily and Ruby Zinnershine; sisters, Mary Dorsey, and Alice Paquin; best friend Elaine Russell and her daughter Kim (Len) Russell; as well as many nieces and nephews, and her granddog Sadie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.