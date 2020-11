St. Onge, Naomi A. NORTH GREENBUSH Naomi A. St. Onge, 77, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020. A funeral Mass for Naomi will be held on Monday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's edition.