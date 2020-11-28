St.Onge, Naomi A. NORTH GREENBUSH Naomi A. St.Onge, 77, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late David and Amenia (Ferris) O'Donnell. Naomi worked as a central office technician for Verizon for over 20 years, retiring in 2001. She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church and a past parishioner of St. Anne's Church in Troy. She enjoyed vacationing and shopping with her family, especially her granddaughter. She also dedicated her life to caring for her family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul J. St.Onge; her children, Paul M., Aaron T. and Gregory A. St.Onge; her cherished granddaughter, Mariah H.; and her brother, David (Helen) O'Donnell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass for Naomi will be held on Monday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Entombment will follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Rd, Troy, NY, 12180.