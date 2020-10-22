1/
Natalie "Nellie" Scalzetto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scalzetto, Natalie "Nellie" ALBANY Nellie Scalzetto, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Gelardo and Angelina Fiato Scalzetto. One of fifteen children she was the last survivor. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jerome, John, Isadore and Anthony Rovelli, John, Ralph, Louis and Salvatore Scalzetto; and her sisters, Elizabeth Rovelli, Helen Ravida, Mary Cataldo, Grace Anderson and Rose and Antoinette Scalzetto. Nellie worked at the glove factory for a while and then spent her life taking care of her family. She was a communicant of The Parish of Mater Christi in Albany. Her greatest pleasure and memories were taking care of her many nieces and nephews and telling people her age. Nellie was a kind, caring and thoughtful woman who loved her family. She had a special love for her niece Christine Ramundo, her nephews, Michael Scalzetto and the late Jerry Scalzetto. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family Friday, October 23, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the service. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:30 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved