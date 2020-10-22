Scalzetto, Natalie "Nellie" ALBANY Nellie Scalzetto, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Gelardo and Angelina Fiato Scalzetto. One of fifteen children she was the last survivor. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jerome, John, Isadore and Anthony Rovelli, John, Ralph, Louis and Salvatore Scalzetto; and her sisters, Elizabeth Rovelli, Helen Ravida, Mary Cataldo, Grace Anderson and Rose and Antoinette Scalzetto. Nellie worked at the glove factory for a while and then spent her life taking care of her family. She was a communicant of The Parish of Mater Christi in Albany. Her greatest pleasure and memories were taking care of her many nieces and nephews and telling people her age. Nellie was a kind, caring and thoughtful woman who loved her family. She had a special love for her niece Christine Ramundo, her nephews, Michael Scalzetto and the late Jerry Scalzetto. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family Friday, October 23, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the service. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com