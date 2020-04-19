Kagan, Natan ALBANY Natan Kagan, 89, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. Born in Moscow, Russia on September 19, 1930, Natan earned his Ph.D. and was a distinguished scientist in Russia before moving to the United States in 1992. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Sima Fridman; son, Alex Kagan; and grandchildren, Daniel, Jacob and Anna. He was predeceased by his siblings. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may visit the funeral home website to share memories, stories and pictures. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020