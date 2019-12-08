Nathan E. McNeal

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan E. McNeal.
Service Information
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
12210
(518)-434-3887
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilborn Temple COGIC
121 Jay St
Albany, NY
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilborn Temple COGIC
121 Jay St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

McNeal, Nathan E. ALBANY Nathan E. McNeal, 74, entered into eternal life on Wednesday December 4, 2019, at St.Peter's Hospital. He was the son of the late Elder Joseph Sr. and Missionary Needa McNeal. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy; stepson, Damond Carter (Crystal); grandchildren, Elijah and Hannah Carter; his brother, Joseph (Phyllis); two sisters, Hazel Ledbetter (George) and Ernestine Gates; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Nachelle; and four sisters. Services will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at the Wilborn Temple COGIC, 121 Jay St., Albany with viewing hours from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.