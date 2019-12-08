McNeal, Nathan E. ALBANY Nathan E. McNeal, 74, entered into eternal life on Wednesday December 4, 2019, at St.Peter's Hospital. He was the son of the late Elder Joseph Sr. and Missionary Needa McNeal. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy; stepson, Damond Carter (Crystal); grandchildren, Elijah and Hannah Carter; his brother, Joseph (Phyllis); two sisters, Hazel Ledbetter (George) and Ernestine Gates; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Nachelle; and four sisters. Services will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at the Wilborn Temple COGIC, 121 Jay St., Albany with viewing hours from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019