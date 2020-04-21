Race, Nathan S. ALBANY Nathan S. Race, 92, beloved husband of the late Mary "Marylou" (Penders) Race, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, Albany. Born in Albany, Mr. Race was the son of the late Francis Raymond Race and Isabel (Norris) Race. He grew up in Rensselaer and lived in Albany since 1960. A graduate of St. John's Academy, Rensselaer, Christian Brothers' Academy, Albany and St. Bernard's College, Rochester, N.Y. he pursued graduate studies in the classics at Catholic University, Washington, D.C. and the New York State College for Teachers at Albany. Mr. Race was a teacher of Latin and English for 26 years at Greenville Central School, Greenville, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the New York State United Teachers, the American Federation of Teachers and a charter member of the Classical Association of the Empire State. A communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi Church, he was a member of the Parish Active Adults, the Albany Council No. 173, Knights of Columbus and the Albany Lodge of Elks No. 49 A United States Navy veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the Joseph E. Zaloga Post No. 1520 of the American Legion. Mr. Race was predeceased by a sister, Isabel Rae Deyo. Survivors include his devoted sister, Ann Marie Tegiacchi of Altamont; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the Massry Residence and Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for their wonderful care of Nathan. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Nathan's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Race family plot, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. If desired, contributions may be made in Nathan's memory to Mater Christi School, 35 Hurst Ave., Albany, NY 12208. For on line condolences please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020