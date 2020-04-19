Allen, Nathaniel ALBANY Nathaniel Allen, 54 of Albany, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2020, at Townhouse Rehab & Nursing Center on Long Island, where he resided for the last two years. He was predeceased by his father Nathaniel Allen and mother Cherry Allen. He leaves to mourn the love of his life Karen West whom he loved for over 30 years. Together they share two children, Latricia Allen of Queens and Jordan Allen of Albany, as well as two older children, Lashonda Allen of Albany and Nathaniel Allen of Virginia Beach, Va. Nathaniel had three siblings, Gwen Issac of Albany, Lee Jackson of Albany, and Leva Allen of Albany; one granddaughter Layla of Albany; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.



