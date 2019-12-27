Benitez, Natividad BROOKLYN Natividad Benitez, 95, passed away in Brooklyn on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Natividad is survived by her children, Petra Lopez, Juan E. Perez and Gladys Santiago (Fred). She was the loving "Abuela" of Christian, Selena, Corinne, Fred Jr., Justin and Dominick. She was also the great-grandmother of Louis, Mikey and Jose; and great- great-grandmother of Hailey. Many nieces and nephews and great-great-great-grandkids also survive. Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 29, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 27, 2019