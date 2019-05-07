Albany Times Union Obituaries

Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Neil A. Taber

Neil A. Taber Obituary
Taber, Neil A. ALTAMONT Neil A. Taber, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with several medical conditions. Neil is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy; his children, Gregory N. Taber, Gary D. Taber, Shelly E. Taber, Ronald L. Taber and Randel E. Taber; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Neil was predeceased by his daughter, Beth Taber Conway. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, Altamont, with a service to follow with Rev. Gary Taber officiating. A committal service will be held Thursday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, 186 Oakwood Avenue, Troy, with interment to follow. A full obituary and online condolences can be seen at fredendallfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 7 to May 8, 2019
