Haley, Neil H. STEPHENTOWN Neil Herbert Haley passed away suddenly on July 18, 2020. He was 68 years old. The son of Wyatt and Dorothy Haley, he was a lifelong resident of Stephentown. Neil graduated from Berlin Central School and Canandaigua Community College. He worked for the state and was self-employed as a carpenter for many years before becoming Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the New Lebanon Central School District. Neil retired from Brunswick Central School as their superintendent of buildings and grounds in 2014. An avid motorcyclist, he enjoyed time spent on the road with his father and his son. Neil is survived by his son, Jesse Haley; daughter, Elise Haley; and their loving mother, Joanne Haley. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Rose Craft; his older brother, Frederick Haley; and a nephew, Alexander Haley. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, 2 Jenner, Suite 150, Irvine, CA, 92618 or nmsfund.org
or the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 208, Stephentown, NY, 12168. Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home in Stephentown. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
