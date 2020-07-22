1/1
Neil H. Haley
Haley, Neil H. STEPHENTOWN Neil Herbert Haley passed away suddenly on July 18, 2020. He was 68 years old. The son of Wyatt and Dorothy Haley, he was a lifelong resident of Stephentown. Neil graduated from Berlin Central School and Canandaigua Community College. He worked for the state and was self-employed as a carpenter for many years before becoming Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the New Lebanon Central School District. Neil retired from Brunswick Central School as their superintendent of buildings and grounds in 2014. An avid motorcyclist, he enjoyed time spent on the road with his father and his son. Neil is survived by his son, Jesse Haley; daughter, Elise Haley; and their loving mother, Joanne Haley. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Rose Craft; his older brother, Frederick Haley; and a nephew, Alexander Haley. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, 2 Jenner, Suite 150, Irvine, CA, 92618 or nmsfund.org or the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 208, Stephentown, NY, 12168. Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home in Stephentown. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
457 New York Route 43
Stephentown, NY 12168
(518) 733-5362
July 23, 2020
Wishing you all peace and strength during this immensely difficult time. Rest peacefully Neil.
A. M.
Friend
July 22, 2020
Such a good man who will be greatly missed; I pray you are at peace Neil Haley
Dawn Wetmore
Friend
July 22, 2020
Such a good man who will be greatly missed. I pray you are at peace Neil Haley.
Dawn Wetmore
Friend
July 22, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss what a wonderful human being love and light
Sheila Hopkins
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
My memories will always be of the happy, jolly guy who worked hard to make a good life for his children & Rose, he loved them with every ounce of his being....My heart is with you all ~ RIP Neil
Roberta Jones
Friend
July 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to all...
Neil was a long time friend & I will miss seeing his smile.
Jacklyn Brazie
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
