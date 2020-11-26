1/1
Nellie Mae Copeland
Copeland, Nellie Mae EAST NASSAU Nellie Mae Copeland went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 22, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Tuskegee, Ala., Nellie was the daughter of the late Ida Mae Simmons. Nellie was raised in Tuskegee where she also attended Tuskegee Institute and majored in physical education. She moved to this area in 1956. Nellie worked for Head Start before becoming a counselor at Vanderheyden Hall in North Greenbush. She retired in 1997 after 15 years there. Nellie was a member of the Capital District Church of Christ in Albany and most recently Victory Church in East Nassau. Nellie was the wife of the late Howard Copeland and Charles Tucker; and mother of the late Harlan Copeland and Horace Copeland. Survivors include her daughters, Felicia Copeland of Salem, Mass., and Beryl (Joseph) Exley of East Nassau, her son Halbert Copeland of East Nassau, also Regina Copeland of Ravena; and grandchildren, Corinne, Sari (Brandon), Mallory, Harlan, Trinity, Sari, Mikale, Winter, London and step-granddaughter Rachel. Nellie loved her family, friends and going to church. She cared about others and was always kind to everyone she met. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed. At Nellie's request, services will be private with burial in the East Nassau Rural Cemetery. Donations in memory of Nellie Copeland may be sent to Heaven Sent Kitchens, Jesus is Lord Ministries, P.O. Box 124, East Nassau, NY, 12062. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2020.
