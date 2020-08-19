McKeown, Nellie Mary (Owcarz) CLIFTON PARK Nellie M. McKeown, 93, a Colonie resident since 1958 until recently, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at home with family by her side. Nellie was born on October 13, 1926, in Gallitzin, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Kriston) Owcarz. She was raised in Gallitzin and was educated at Gallitzin High School, graduating in 1944, and happily attended the high school's 50th Reunion. Upon graduating from high school, Nellie moved to Buffalo and met Thomas Greer McKeown and they were married on July 31, 1948, in Valatie. While raising a family, Nellie worked for various retailers and finally retired from service merchandise in 1999. Nellie was a 40-year member of the Women's Auxiliary at Colonie Elks Lodge #2192, a life-long parishioner at St. Clare's Church, and an active parent in PTO. Nellie enjoyed many years of traveling abroad with her husband, parties and dancing, and creating treasured memories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be forever remembered for her love of family and friends, kindness, compassion, faith, and giving spirit. The family would like to thank Lauren Livolsi, physician assistant at Latham Medical for her excellent medical care, Home Instead Senior Care (Saratoga) for their companionship and Rummy 500 card playing, and Community Hospice (Albany) for their compassion and guidance in the final days. Nellie was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years in 2011, Thomas Greer McKeown. She was also predeceased by her sister, Caroline Hyland; brothers, Frank, John, Walter, Joseph, Vincent, Andrew, Michael, and Stanley Owcarz; grandsons, Jeremy McKeown, and Adam Nous; and son-in-law, Phillip Nous. Nellie is survived by her loving sister, Mary Zabinsky of Gallitzin, Pa.; three children, Thomas S. (Cora) McKeown, Patricia "Pam" Nous, and Dennis (Christine) McKeown; cherished grandchildren, Thomas R McKeown, Kelly McKeown-Moffat, Kurt Nous, Alexander McKeown, Zachary McKeown, Jameson McKeown and Samuel McKeown; several great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Due to coronavirus, there will be no public calling hours and private services will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, Watervliet. Interment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Gifts may be made in Nellie's memory online to the Community Hospice Foundation in Albany, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
