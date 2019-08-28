Burns, Nelson A. ALBANY Nelson Andrew Burns passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, he was the son of Robert and Janet Burns. A graduate of Cerebral Palsey Center, Clarksville Elementary School, and Bethlehem High School, Nelson retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Health after 25 years of dedicated service. Nelson was the beloved husband of 38 years of Kathryn Ennist Burns; brother of Robert Burns (Karla) and Susan Hondro (George); also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Nelson's family on Friday, August 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Funeral services will follow with a funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, Nelson's family asks that donations be made in his memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 To leave Nelson's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019