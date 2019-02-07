Estrada, Nelson TROY Nelson Ramirez Estrada, 73, formerly of Penuelas, Pueto Rico, passed on February 2, 2019, after a lengthly illness. Nelson graduated from high school in Puerto Rico; joined the Army for six years as a Sergeant in Vietnam. He worked for the Empire State Plaza of O.G.S. as associate supervisor, before retirement, he also worked for DePaula Chevrolet on ground maintenance. He was a hard worker and well liked in both jobs. Nelson is survived by his significant other Kristine Klein. Funeral service, 12 p.m. Saturday, February 9, at the funeral home. Friends may call prior starting at 11 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 7, 2019