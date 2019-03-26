Reed, Nelson T. VALATIE Nelson T. Reed, 91 of Maple Lane, Valatie, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. Born February 10, 1928 in Stuyvesant, he was the son of the late Myrton and Lillian (Van Olinda) Reed and the husband of the late May C. (Brandley) Reed. Nelson was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church of Schodack Landing at Muitzeskill. Before retiring, he worked for many years for Agway. He is survived by many nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a dear friend, Marion Rose. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Dutch Reformed Church of Schodack Landing at Muitzeskill. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valatie Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 242, Valatie, NY 12184 or the Duch Reformed Church of Schodack Landing at Muitzeskill, 978 Schodack Landing Road, Schodack Landing, NY 12156. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Rt. 9, Valatie, NY.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2019