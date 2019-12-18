|
|
Fuller, Nettie Mae EAST GREENBUSH Nettie Mae Fuller, 75 of East Greenbush, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at home peacefully. Nettie was born in Albany, the daughter of the late William and the late Nettie Mae (Reisner) Slaver. She retired as an auditor for Key Bank in Albany. Nettie was predeceased by her husband Thomas F. Fuller Sr.; and her brothers, William Slaver, Edward Slaver, Francis Slaver and Robert Slaver. Survivors include her daughter Darlene Fuller (Matt); sons, Thomas Fuller (Lynda) and Christopher Fuller (Kimberly); sister Mary Mattice; brothers, Joseph Slaver and John Slaver; her loving grandchildren, Alison (Matt), Luke, Brittany, Gavin, Jeremy; and three great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nettie's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 18, 2019