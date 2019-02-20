Atwell, Neva Campbell CLIFTON PARK Neva Campbell Atwell, age 90 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 18, 2019. Born on March 26, 1928, in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Percy and Christine Campbell. She resided in Breesport, N.Y. until moving to Clifton Park in 1969. Neva spent her life raising her family. She was a member of the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church and Shenendehowa Senior Center. She spent countless hours volunteering with the Clifton Park Elks Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary, Helping Hands food pantry in Jonesville and Captain's Treasure Shop in Clifton Park. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Allan P. Atwell; daughters, Alane Kosower and Barbara Atwell; sons, Jerrold (Margaret) Atwell, Jeffrey Atwell, and Jon (Helper Jen) Atwell; granddaughters, Rebecca Atwell (Mike Walpole), Sarah (John) Richburg, Julianna; twin grandsons, Brady and Bradley Atwell; and several nieces and nephews also survive her. She is also survived by the truest little joys of her life, her great-grandchildren, John Joseph III, Zayden and Skylar Richburg and Hunter Walpole. She was predeceased by her sister Doris McLean; and her brother Robert Campbell. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 23, at 12 p.m. in the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Captain's Treasure Shop in her memory. Captain's Treasure Shop, 1705 U.S. 9, Clifton Park, NY, 12065.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2019