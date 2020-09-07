Ronan, Newton T. ALTAMONT Newton T. Ronan, 94 of Altamont, passed away on September 5, 2020. Born in Albany, he graduated early from Albany High School in order to enlist in the Army. In 1980 he retired from AT&T. Newt and Jane, the love of his life, then bought the Altamont Paint Store from Olive Lape, where he continued to work on clocks. Newt was married to Louise Jane for almost 60 years. Together they raised three daughters, Gail R. Kidder, Deborah McKee (Kevin), and Martha Davis. He spent his free time working on their home, fixing everything, and restoring his 1924 Dodge touring car. The family enjoyed camping together, and Jane and Newt went on many RV trips with the "Dirty Dozen". Newt was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Family Motor Coach Association, the Altamont Rescue Squad, Altamont Volunteer Fire Department, and Altamont Reformed Church. He took great joy in singing in the church choir, his deep bass voice carrying on through his last days. He enjoyed his morning coffee with the CRAFT club at the Home Front Cafe. The family would like to acknowledge the help and friendship of Randy Crounse, the care of the Eddy Visiting Nurses, and the friendship and care of Neil Mitnick, D.O., and the faculty and resident physicians of the Albany Family Medicine Group. In addition to his daughters, Newt is survived by his son-in-law, Kevin McKee. He is the beloved PopPop of Jason and Adam (Molly) Wroblewski, Anna McKee and Maggie (Lucas) Rosen, and Alison Davis, Rebecca Rossman, Megan (Ez) Miftari, and Karrie (Brett) Davis; great-grandfather of 10; favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews; and "adopted dad" to Deb Taylor. In addition to his wife, Newt was predeceased by his grandson, Michael Wroblewski; his twin sister, Patricia Marohn; and four other siblings; and his son-in-law, Stewart Kidder. Calling hours at the Fredendall Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 9, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A choral memorial service will be held at a later date when it will be possible for us all to sing together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Altamont Reformed Church, Good Samaritan Fund, PO Box 671, Altamont NY 12009, or the charity of their choice
.