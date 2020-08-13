1/1
Nicholas A. Belardo Sr.
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belardo, Nicholas A. Sr. TROY Nicholas Anthony Belardo Sr., 41 of 4th Street, died at home on August 8, 2020. Nick was born in Albany on February 25, 1979, the son of John J. Belardo Sr. (Marie) and Carole (Caldwell) Belardo. A graduate of Maple Hill High School, he was a Section II Class D wrestler with several championships. He furthered his education by studying computer design while attending Bryant Stratton College, earning an Associate of Applied Sciences degree. As far as hobbies, Nick was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his son Nicholas Anthony Belardo Jr.; his brothers, Joseph J. Belardo (Renee), John J. Belardo Jr. (Martha), and Vincent P. Belardo (Lydia); his sister Stephanie A. Belardo Fiebke; six nephews and two nieces; and longtime partner Tammy Chierchio. There will be no calling hours. The family will have a private graveside service in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. A memorial service will take place in the future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
(518) 732-7663
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved