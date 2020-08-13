Belardo, Nicholas A. Sr. TROY Nicholas Anthony Belardo Sr., 41 of 4th Street, died at home on August 8, 2020. Nick was born in Albany on February 25, 1979, the son of John J. Belardo Sr. (Marie) and Carole (Caldwell) Belardo. A graduate of Maple Hill High School, he was a Section II Class D wrestler with several championships. He furthered his education by studying computer design while attending Bryant Stratton College, earning an Associate of Applied Sciences degree. As far as hobbies, Nick was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his son Nicholas Anthony Belardo Jr.; his brothers, Joseph J. Belardo (Renee), John J. Belardo Jr. (Martha), and Vincent P. Belardo (Lydia); his sister Stephanie A. Belardo Fiebke; six nephews and two nieces; and longtime partner Tammy Chierchio. There will be no calling hours. The family will have a private graveside service in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. A memorial service will take place in the future.