Sowaskie, Nicholas A. WEST SAND LAKE Nicholas A. Sowaskie, 76 of Breigle Lane Sand Lake, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Nicholas Sowaskie and Ethel Mae Hankle Sowaskie. He was raised in West Sand Lake and resided in Albany and West Sand Lake all his life and was a graduate of Averill Park High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Nick was employed several years as a Meter Reader for the City of Albany Water Department and previously was a stone mason, working on the South Mall project.. He was a volunteer at the VA Medical Center, and a member of the American Legion in Albany and the VFW on Washington Avenue. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving on the ground in Vietnam and in Germany as staff sergeant. Nick was awarded the Vietnam Combat Certificate and Army Commendation Medal. He was also in the Army National Guard for several years. Survivors include a sister, Linda A. Ormsby, West Sand Lake; a brother, James A. (Linda Sue) Sowaskie, Colorado Springs; nieces and nephews, Martin B. (Cindy) Ormsby, Averill Park, Penelope Darling, West Sand Lake, Shawn Sowaskie, Colorado Springs and Jamie (Jay) Van Horn, Colorado Springs; and great-niece and nephews, Stefen, Ryan, Ethan, Brooklyn, Nelson and Omar. He was predeceased by a sister, Penelope A. Sowaskie. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery West Sand Lake. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Nicholas A. Sowaskie to the 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020