Buckley, Nicholas B. ALBANY Nicholas B. Buckley, "Poppy," 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with his beloved daughter at his side. Born on June 20, 1945, in Albany, he was the son of the late Ursula V. Barry and Nicholas Buckley. A lifelong resident of the area, Nick attended local schools and went on to start a career with the N.Y.S. Education Department within the Printing Plant, where he worked his way up to become a supervisor. After almost 42 years, Nick retired in 2010. Nick also owned Rocky's Refrigeration from which he ran for over 30 years. Nick loved to bowl and golf, but he always had a passion for fast cars. Nick's greatest love however was his daughter and grandchildren whom he adored. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Nick was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Diane A. Buckley. He is survived by his beloved daughter Kimberly Ferguson (Eric); beloved grandchildren, Erica and Ethan Ferguson; his siblings, Nancy Buckley-Welsh (Bill), Cindy Buckley-LaRoe (Ken), Kevin Buckley (Chris) and Kelley Buckley-Keefe; his four-legged companion, Jax; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4 until 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial donations in Nick's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Scotia, NY, 12302. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019