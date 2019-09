BERGHELA Nicholas C. 10/01/1980 - 09/10/2012 It has been seven years since you left us. We see your sweet face and hear your voice everyday. I wish we could bring back the days when you and Daddy would argue about misplaced tools while working on some friends car in the garage. Why you had to be taken from us I'll never know. Give Daddy and Patrick a big kiss for us. All Our Love, Michael and Mom