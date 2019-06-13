Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Daniel Morgan. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church 50 Herrick St. Rensselaer , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Morgan, Nicholas Daniel ALBANY Nicholas Daniel Morgan, age 24, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his residence after a long battle with depression. Nick was born in Niskayuna and grew up in Hoosick Falls, attending Hoosick Falls and then later, Columbia High School. He will always be remembered for his beautiful eyes and smile. He was a positive motivator, was everyone's rock having a huge and genuine heart and was known to give the shirt off his back and his last dollar to a stranger in need. He loved long conversions, was musically inclined and talented. Nick was very competitive and hating losing at anything. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, loved rock climbing, hiking, fishing and his beard. He treasured all animals, especially his dog Charlie and cat Nala, but would open his home to any animal that needed love. Nick was a hard worker, working as a construction laborer, cook, Uber driver and in solar panel sales. He was the son of Dina M. DeMarco and William D. Morgan; brother of Dillon Morgan, Darian Morgan, Dean Baisden Jr., Sydney Baisden and Kyle Baisden; grandson of Jacqueline Morgan and Betty Rubino; nephew of Rick (Marion) Morgan, Bernadette (Dan) Albright, Daniel Rubino, Anthony DeMarco, Kirk Ward; and cousin of Daniel and Brandon Albright, Andre Rubino, Lillianna DeMarco. He leaves behind many family members, including his Hoosick Falls crew as well as countless others. Nick now joins his grandfathers in Heaven, Robert DeMarco "PopPop" and Richard Morgan; his beloved "GG" Margaret Pratt Shook; and his special aunt Mary Morgan. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions in Nick's memory may be made to a mental health awareness organization of your choice. Condolence page at







Morgan, Nicholas Daniel ALBANY Nicholas Daniel Morgan, age 24, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his residence after a long battle with depression. Nick was born in Niskayuna and grew up in Hoosick Falls, attending Hoosick Falls and then later, Columbia High School. He will always be remembered for his beautiful eyes and smile. He was a positive motivator, was everyone's rock having a huge and genuine heart and was known to give the shirt off his back and his last dollar to a stranger in need. He loved long conversions, was musically inclined and talented. Nick was very competitive and hating losing at anything. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, loved rock climbing, hiking, fishing and his beard. He treasured all animals, especially his dog Charlie and cat Nala, but would open his home to any animal that needed love. Nick was a hard worker, working as a construction laborer, cook, Uber driver and in solar panel sales. He was the son of Dina M. DeMarco and William D. Morgan; brother of Dillon Morgan, Darian Morgan, Dean Baisden Jr., Sydney Baisden and Kyle Baisden; grandson of Jacqueline Morgan and Betty Rubino; nephew of Rick (Marion) Morgan, Bernadette (Dan) Albright, Daniel Rubino, Anthony DeMarco, Kirk Ward; and cousin of Daniel and Brandon Albright, Andre Rubino, Lillianna DeMarco. He leaves behind many family members, including his Hoosick Falls crew as well as countless others. Nick now joins his grandfathers in Heaven, Robert DeMarco "PopPop" and Richard Morgan; his beloved "GG" Margaret Pratt Shook; and his special aunt Mary Morgan. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions in Nick's memory may be made to a mental health awareness organization of your choice. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close