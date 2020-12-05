Gulli, Nicholas Dominic WYNANTSKILL Nicholas Dominic Gulli, 78 of Wynantskill, passed into eternal rest on December 1, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor surrounded by his loving family, after a prolonged illness. Nick was born in Troy and was the son of the late Peter and Angelina Colello Gully; and loving husband for 49 years to Linda Amodeo Gulli of Wynantskill. Nick graduated from LaSalle Institute in Troy in 1961 and served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1963-1969 during the Vietnam War on the ship USS Midway. Nick had been self-employed as a barber for over 50 years at the Residential Hair Styling on Main Avenue in Wynantskill. Nick and Linda loved to travel to visit relatives in Italy, and since 1980, spending time at their second home in Lake Placid. Nick was a lifelong N.Y. Yankees and Cleveland Browns fan, loved music, but mostly loved spending time with his three grandchildren who were his pride and joy. In addition to his wife Linda, Nick is survived by his children and grandchildren whom he was the loving father and grandfather to: his son Nicholas A. (Tammy) Gulli and his daughter Leslie (Russ) Armstrong; and grandchildren, Zarela Gulli, Keegan and Briana Armstrong. Nick is also survived by his brother John (Carole) Gully; his nieces and nephews, Lisa Giordano, Ed Krajewski, Amelia Ambrosino, John N. Gully, Nicole Gully and Denise Boniface; many cousins and many, many friends. Nick's family would like to their deepest appreciation to the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor and Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Nick. The funeral service for Nick will take place on Monday at 9:30 a.m. from The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow the Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Monday at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2- 4 p.m. The CDC requirements of social distancing and facial covering are required; and only 30 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Also, in the church and at the cemetery, masks and social distancing will be required. The family requests that in order to remember Nick in a special way, donations in his memory be made to St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry, 416 Third St., Troy, NY, 12180.