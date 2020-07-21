Riley, Nicholas Gaetano Sr. TROY Nicholas Gaetano Riley Sr., of Troy, born November 27, 1974, was called home on July 19, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with melanoma. Nick is survived by his children, Dahlia Rae and Nicholas Gaetano Jr. and their mother Nicole; his parents, Bob and Dody Riley (Mattoon); his siblings, Bob and Stacey, all of Troy. In addition, he is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and an amazing network of friends. Growing up, Nick loved spending his summers in Lake George, at least until August 1st when football practice started. Nick loved football and was awarded the MVP for both offense and defense for three consecutive years at Catholic Central High School. In 1993, he graduated from CCHS and in 2002 he earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and psychology from Siena College. Nick's drive and work ethic made it hard to slow him down. His strength, courage and positive outlook touched and inspired countless people, leaving us all with the message to "Never Give Up." Nick's children were his world. His love for Dally and Bubby was paramount. They filled him with so much pride and joy. Nick was enamored with who they are and all that they achieved in their young lives. As their number one fan, he loved nothing more than to attend their school functions and was especially proud to have watched them continue his legacy of wearing the number 15 at his Alma Mater. The three of them together will forever be true Crusaders and Dad will forever be their hero. Nick's family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Cancer Treatment Center in Troy for providing endless care and support during Nick's journey, especially Dr. Maingi, Bonnie, and Jackie. A special thank you goes to his home health aide, Samantha, who formed a special bond with Nick and brought a smile to his face each day. Wake services have been entrusted to McDonalds Funeral Home, 870 2nd Avenue, Troy, N.Y. Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, July 22, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been established for Nick's children. Contributions may be made to the: Dahlia and Nicholas Riley Benefit Fund via Pioneer Savings Bank, 2000 2nd Avenue, Watervliet, New York 12189. NeverGiveUp.SkittlesUp.RileyStrong