Nicholas Gaetano Riley Sr.
1974 - 2020
Riley, Nicholas Gaetano Sr. TROY Nicholas Gaetano Riley Sr., of Troy, born November 27, 1974, was called home on July 19, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with melanoma. Nick is survived by his children, Dahlia Rae and Nicholas Gaetano Jr. and their mother Nicole; his parents, Bob and Dody Riley (Mattoon); his siblings, Bob and Stacey, all of Troy. In addition, he is survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and an amazing network of friends. Growing up, Nick loved spending his summers in Lake George, at least until August 1st when football practice started. Nick loved football and was awarded the MVP for both offense and defense for three consecutive years at Catholic Central High School. In 1993, he graduated from CCHS and in 2002 he earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and psychology from Siena College. Nick's drive and work ethic made it hard to slow him down. His strength, courage and positive outlook touched and inspired countless people, leaving us all with the message to "Never Give Up." Nick's children were his world. His love for Dally and Bubby was paramount. They filled him with so much pride and joy. Nick was enamored with who they are and all that they achieved in their young lives. As their number one fan, he loved nothing more than to attend their school functions and was especially proud to have watched them continue his legacy of wearing the number 15 at his Alma Mater. The three of them together will forever be true Crusaders and Dad will forever be their hero. Nick's family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Cancer Treatment Center in Troy for providing endless care and support during Nick's journey, especially Dr. Maingi, Bonnie, and Jackie. A special thank you goes to his home health aide, Samantha, who formed a special bond with Nick and brought a smile to his face each day. Wake services have been entrusted to McDonalds Funeral Home, 870 2nd Avenue, Troy, N.Y. Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, July 22, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been established for Nick's children. Contributions may be made to the: Dahlia and Nicholas Riley Benefit Fund via Pioneer Savings Bank, 2000 2nd Avenue, Watervliet, New York 12189. NeverGiveUp.SkittlesUp.RileyStrong




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Wake
03:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Our Hearts are saddened by Your Loss and Our Thoughts and Prayers are with You and All The Family. Nick was a Great Kid who Loved Life and gave it His All.
Patrick and Deborah Ielapi
July 22, 2020
Bob to you and your family I am so sorry for the Loss of your son. My prayers are with you and your family. May your son Rest In Peace. Patricia Cioffi Nadeau
Patricia Nadeau
Friend
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Fly high Nick, May you Rest In Peace. Our hearts go out to the family.
Hubert, Mickey and Erica Terry
Brother
July 22, 2020
Rabbit, My heart breaks with this news. May the loving arms of God hold you all...
Jude Dinan
Friend
July 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Riley family. May Nick watch over you. His journey was one of a great warrior his strength and courage to fight was simply amazing. A true legend friend father inspiration to us all. You will never be forgotten. Fly high Nick ❤
Anne Gray
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a great teamate and friend. We will miss you Nicky.
My families condolences to Bob, Stacey, Rabbit, Nicole, Dally, Bub and the rest of your wonderful family.
Rest In Peace
#15 ❤
Jesse Rockwell CCHS #86
Friend
July 21, 2020
I love you so much much. As A Brother...
I don't know what Bobby and I will ever do or be with out you... I miss you so much already. My heart literally hurts so bad. Its suffocating. I'm just trying to take comfort in the fact you are no longer in pain or suffering. I love you Big Brother no matter what.
Stacey
Sister
July 21, 2020
Such a beautiful person taken from us far too soon. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace brother.
We DuBois
Friend
July 21, 2020
My most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Riley Family. May the many happy memories of Nicky comfort you during this difficult time. My prayers are with you.
Millie Cordero
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bill& char Darmetko
Friend
July 21, 2020
May your hearts stay full with all the wonderful memories of times together as you recall a life well lived and to be celebrated. Nick, you'll forever be remembered for the courage and strength throughout your and do so with such dignity. You my friend are a true warrior. Family and friends, you all have my deepest condolences and may the Gods guide you through these times of mourning and forever bless you.
Brian Guynup (BigBri)
Friend
July 21, 2020
My Sweet Nicole,Dahlia and Bub, Entire Riley and All of Nick's brothers,
Sending lots of prayers to you all during this gut wrenching sad time of Nick's passing.
Fly High #15
Amy DeSorbo
July 21, 2020
The Bourdeau’s lived across the street from the Riley’s during our entire childhood. Over the past couple of years I only saw Nick a few times; always while I was at work and he was at St. Mary’s for treatment. Brief encounters in the lobby or cafeteria or parking lot and he was always so positive and strongly determined in his fight. I keep thinking of our crusader Alma mater song...what each letter stood for and boy did Nick prove true to the high ideals of a crusader. I’m sorry I can’t be with you all but my deepest condolences to Mr and Mrs Riley, Bob, Stacey, and Nick’s children.
Deanna Bourdeau Spendiff
Friend
July 21, 2020
What a strong man and amazing fighter. You will be missed ❤
Melissa Dinn
Friend
July 21, 2020
R.I.P. NIck, you were surrounded by all your friends. Everyone loved you. HUGGY would have been there but he moved to Las Vargas. Last year.I never got to meet you but I took care of Rabbits Aunt Mary in the nursing home.I loved her dearly. look down from heaven on GUS,WOLFEY @ everyone that were by your side in your final days.JUST REMEmber that everyone loves you Nick.
Sandee Hug
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rabbit & family- Please accept our sincere condolences on Nickys passing.
Mary Beth DeCrescenzo-Matthews
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. RIP Nick
Lee and Julia Gibson
Friend
July 21, 2020
I like to wish my deepest condolences to Brother Bob and the entire Riley family Nick was a great guy he will be missed by many ❤
Thimas Hogan
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers
Tina O&#8217;Brien
Friend
July 21, 2020
All the love in the world from our family to the Rileys. So sorry about the loss of Nick. Our hearts are with you all.
Ian Solomon
Friend
July 21, 2020
Bob (Rabbit) and family - So sorry to hear about your son's passing. Times like this are very hard. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Marilyn Vogt and Michele
Friend
July 21, 2020
Bob and Stacey, Nicole; I’m sorry to hear of your loss. May Nick RIP with the Angels.

Thoughts and prayers,
Joe Mahoney
Friend
July 21, 2020
RIP my condolences to the family he now will guide you thru life with the fond memories he left behind be safe
Michael Gasbara
Friend
July 21, 2020
What can we say that hasnt been said already. The best. Nick always had a smile on his face when ever we saw him. He was always so positive no matter the circumstances. Really sad past few days. If we all had a little bit of the outlook that Nicky had the world would be a way better place.

Thoughts and prayers to all Nick's family and friends.

Josh & Shelly Hansen
July 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Riley family. RIP Nick #15
Gary Shields
Friend
July 21, 2020
my condolences to the Riley family my prayers are with you all.
Gail Bizzarro
July 21, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
George Mangold
July 21, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
a loved one
July 21, 2020
RIP Nick, your family is in all of our prayers. Dally and Bub will always know the strength you had and what your fight meant to so many people!
Mike Chonski
Friend
July 21, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
William Cook
July 21, 2020
Bob and family,
Jen and I would like to give our deepest condolences for the loss of Nick. Im working out of town and wont be able to make it back in time but I just wanted you all to know that youre in my thoughts.
Matt McNulty
Friend
July 21, 2020
The thoughts and prayers from Christine and myself go out to Rabbit, Dody and their family.
William Cook
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry Bob Dodie Bobby and Stacey. He was a special little boy. Love you all
Julie Ielapi
Family
July 21, 2020
Rabbit and family,
Sorry for the loss of your son,brother,and father, Nick. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
John and Carole Gully
Friend
July 21, 2020
Bobby & Dody,
We are so sorry to hear about Nicholas. We never had the pleasure of meeting him but we heard so much about him when we saw Bobby. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lydia & John Coffey
Friend
July 21, 2020
To the Riley Family,
My heart is broken for you and Warrior Nick. He will always be a constant reminder to me about positivity and determination and how to never give up. His love for his family, friends and especially Dahlia and Bub always warmed my heart. It was always so evident on his daily posts. He was a lucky man but even more so, everyone who knew him was blessed with a great friend. I am glad he is at peace and that he left on his terms leaving us unconditional love and faith. God Bless and Skittles Up!
Marnie Rounds
Friend
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Riley Family our prayers go out to you all
Rest In Peace Nick
Pailley Family
Paul Pailley
Friend
July 21, 2020
RIP Nick condolences to the family & friend we know you will be missed but never forgotten
Randall Rhoads
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family and everyone who knew Nick, he was a great person. Rest in peace Nick.
Steve Jacques
Friend
July 21, 2020
To my Riley family,
I love you all and wish I could be there with you during this difficult time. Nick was our very own Troy Hero. God Bless Him. Never give up! RIP Nick fly high! Go Bears!
Carmella and John Coons
Family
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Riley family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace Nick
Anne Rounds
July 21, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers to Nicks family. Please accept my condolences and may he Rest In Peace.
Kristin Piscitella
Friend
July 21, 2020
Prayers for family and friends and eternal rest for you
david dedrick
Friend
July 21, 2020
Nick Riley was one of the hottest & coolest guys in school- he was nice, too, which was awesome. He dated one of my friends, so, we hung out after graduation & I'll always treasure my memories. It's the end of an era. #RileyStrong
Erika Kirtoglou
July 21, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with your family. May he rest peacefully.
Moira McNulty
July 21, 2020
Bob, Family and friends. Words are so inadequate at times like this. May the Lord give you all strength and a peace at this difficult time. You are in our prayers. RIP Nick #15.
Frederick Lindheimer
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dennis Nagengast
July 21, 2020
You will be forever missed. Such a great friend to my family
Elsie Ray
July 21, 2020
You turned your journey with cancer and pain into inspiration and love. That is something only superheroes can do.
Rest In Peace, Nick.
My prayers for strength and peace go out to the Riley family, and all that are feeling the pain of this enormous loss. Nick is right there with you, telling you to get up and keep fighting.
My most heartfelt condolences,
Marci (Patricelli) Cohen
Marci Patricelli Cohen
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rest easy Nick, your work here is done. Thoughts and prayers with the Riley family.
Erin Vaughn
Acquaintance
