Huban, Nicholas LATHAM Nicholas "Nick" Huban, 69, passed into rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Friends are invited to visit with Nick's family, at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, on Friday, November 27, from 3 until 8 p.m. A private funeral service, limited to the immediate family, will be held on Saturday and interment will follow in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's Times Union. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
for updated information, to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.