Casale, Nicholas J. TROY Nicholas J. Casale, 61 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday, September 2, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Born in Troy, he was the son of Carole Connelly Casale and the late Carmine Casale Sr. Mr. Casale was employed with American Evergreen, Inc. He was proud of his heritage and his hometown of Troy. Nick enjoyed driving around in his truck, daily trips to Stewart's, and betting the ponies. Nick lit up any room he walked into, and was sure to make everyone laugh with his one liners and stories. He enjoyed meeting up with close friends at Valenti's in Troy, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his mother Carole he is survived by his loving daughters, Kiersten (Riccardo) Maioriello and Alyssa Casale; granddaughter Francesca Maioriello; siblings, Carmine Casale Jr., Louis Casale, Cora (Stephen) Leisenfelder and Angelo (Jeannine) Casale; three aunts, Mary Valente, Joan Piscitella and Mary Frances Casale. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends including his main man Mike. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Rd., Troy. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In respect of Nick's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019