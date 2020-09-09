1/1
Nicholas "Nick" Nicholas
Nicholas, Nicholas "Nick" SPEIGLETOWN Nicholas "Nick" Nicholas, 87 of Speigletown, beloved husband for over 64 years of Barbara A. Keary Nicholas of Speigletown, peacefully entered into eternal life at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born in Watervliet, he was the son of the late Stephan and Elizabeth Tzibitzides Nicholas and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School, class of 1952. Nick served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal of Germany, the National Defense Service Medal and his honorable discharge. Nick retired from Western Electric Phone Company in Albany in 1989 and for 40 years along with his brother Tom, were the well-known owners and operators of Nicholas Brothers TEXACO Service Station on Route 40 in Speigletown. Mr. Nicholas was a member of St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, AHEPA Chapter 306 of Troy, and was a charter member of the Pontos Society at the church. He was the beloved husband of Barbara; devoted father of Christine (Bob) VanWie of Pittstown, and Steven (Theresa) Nicholas of Lake Ariel, Pa.; dear brother of Edward Nicholas of Speigletown and the late Paul Nicholas, Thomas Nicholas, Helen Amanitides and Mary Kalogridis; cherished grandfather of Daniel (Nicole) Moreno, Anthony Moreno, Diana Nicholas and Steven Ball; and adored great-grandfather of Liliana Moreno and Daniel Moreno. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy on Thursday, September 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Trisagion service will be held that evening in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Facial covering (mask) and six-foot social distancing must be adhered to both inside and outside of the funeral home where there are capacity limitations. Hand sanitizer will be available at the funeral home. The funeral service on Friday in St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy will be held private for the family due to capacity limits. Interment with military honors will be held in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, Nick desired that memorial contributions be made to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 Fourth Ave., Troy, NY, 12182 or to St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund, 909 River St., Troy, NY, 12180. Please remember what Nick always said, "Talk is cheap." Please share a memory or express your online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com








Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
10
Service
06:30 PM
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
11
Funeral service
St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy
Funeral services provided by
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
