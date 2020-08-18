1/1
Nicholas R. Panetta
1994 - 2020
Panetta, Nicholas R. RENSSELAER Nicholas R. Panetta, 25 of Rensselaer, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home in East Greenbush. Nicholas was born on October 14, 1994, in Albany, the son of Rocco and Phyllis A. (Hume) Panetta. Nick worked as a landscaper for various companies, Hoffman's Car Wash and Manor House Pizza. Nick loved to golf and spend time with his family, friends, and dog Anna. Nick was predeceased by his grandfathers, Vincenzo Panetta and John Hume. Survivors include his parents, Phyllis (Hume) Panetta and Rocco Panetta; his grandmothers, Esterina Panetta and Eleanor F. Hume; and his two sisters, Nina and Lia Panetta. Nick is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Holy Spirit Church, East Greenbush. COVID-19 social distancing requirements and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nicholas's name to the Rensselaer County Mental Health Mobile Crisis Unit, 1600 7th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
Phyllis, Rocco, Nina & Lia,

May God comfort you through such unbearable grief. Rest in peace Nick.
James Paigo
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
Phyllis, Rocco, Nina and Lia,
I am so very sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
I am sure my mom and dad (Monica and Jim) have already taken Nicky under their wings and will always be by his side.
My Deepest Sympathy,
Michelle
Michelle Kearnan (Paigo)
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May all your wonderful memories help you all heal through this most difficult time.

Erich snd Kathy Schmidt
Kathy Schmidt
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
May the words at Isaiah 61:1,2 prove to be comforting to you. God will bind up the broken hearted... and comfort all who mourn.
August 18, 2020
So sorry to here. Rocco may God grace and love shine on you and your family in this tough time.
George Krug
Friend
August 18, 2020
L'eterno riposo donagli o Signore, riposi in pace.
Condolences to the family.
rose mascolo
Friend
