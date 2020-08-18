Panetta, Nicholas R. RENSSELAER Nicholas R. Panetta, 25 of Rensselaer, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home in East Greenbush. Nicholas was born on October 14, 1994, in Albany, the son of Rocco and Phyllis A. (Hume) Panetta. Nick worked as a landscaper for various companies, Hoffman's Car Wash and Manor House Pizza. Nick loved to golf and spend time with his family, friends, and dog Anna. Nick was predeceased by his grandfathers, Vincenzo Panetta and John Hume. Survivors include his parents, Phyllis (Hume) Panetta and Rocco Panetta; his grandmothers, Esterina Panetta and Eleanor F. Hume; and his two sisters, Nina and Lia Panetta. Nick is also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Holy Spirit Church, East Greenbush. COVID-19 social distancing requirements and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nicholas's name to the Rensselaer County Mental Health Mobile Crisis Unit, 1600 7th Ave., Troy, NY, 12180.