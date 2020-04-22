Scalia, Nicholas COLONIE Nicholas Scalia, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020. Nick was raised in Colonie and was a graduate of The Pathway School in Norristown Pa., class of 2008. At the time of his passing, he lived in Broadalbin, N.Y. with his fiance and the love of his life, Shannon Lea Smith. Nick was a gifted athlete. At eight months, he was running - he never walked. At three years, he was riding a bike without training wheels. He grew to be six feet four inches tall, highly articulate and powerfully built, with a daredevil's approach to biking and skateboarding, and an upbeat, positive attitude toward life and its challenges, large and small. Most of all, he was an exceptionally affectionate and caring child, traits he sustained with great joy all of his days, to the great delight of his family and friends. He had a big laugh and a big heart. In addition to Shannon, the great passion of his life was fly fishing, at which he was expert. A very active man, with a need to be on the move and doing something physical nearly all the time, Nick found peace and contentment in that sport. Ankle or hip deep in the waters of a stream or lake, Nick would remain there, casting and casting for hours at a time, moving only to find a more inviting spot. He was a certified New York State Fly Fishing Guide and was planning on opening his own business so he could show others how to do the thing he so loved. He and Shannon lived only a short walk to Sacandaga Lake, and they hiked and fished in their beloved Adirondacks as often as possible. Nick is survived by his mother, Kathleen Franklin (Kevin Mednick); his brother, Chris Pfielsticker; his father, Joseph Scalia Jr. (Rita); his grandfather Joseph Scalia; his stepsisters, Jennifer Miller (Dan), and Alissa Earle (Adam); his stepbrother Kevin Earle (Kelly); his uncle Philip Scalia (Lynn); his cousin Anthony Scalia; and his childhood friend Dave Pulcher. Nick was a personality like no other. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service. A memorial to celebrate Nick's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Nick in a special way may send a contribution to the Wildwood Programs, 1190 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham, NY, 12110 or donate online at wildwoodprograms.org. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 22, 2020