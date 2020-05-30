Chicaway, Nicholas T. NAPLES, Fla. Nicholas "Nick" T. Chicaway, 75 of Cohoes and Marco Island, passed away on May 7, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Albany, Nick was the son of the late Nicholas and Nettie Ciekawy; and he was predeceased by a sister Katherine "Kay" Dahoda. He leaves behind his wife Betty of 48 years; and a sister Anna (Daniel) Howansky as well as extended family and dear friends. Nick and Betty were the proprietors of Albany Marine Service in Cohoes until their retirement. In their retirement, they enjoyed boating, trips to the casino, travel and fishing. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the friends and neighbors in both New York and Florida for always keeping an eye on Nick and Betty and lending a helping hand whenever needed. There are no services planned at this time.





