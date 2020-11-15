Chiffolo, Nicholas T. COLONIE Nicholas T. Chiffolo, 85 of Colonie, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Albany on May 29, 1935, Nicholas was the son of the late Santo and Mary (Greco) Chiffolo. He was the devoted husband of 61 years to Mary Jane T. (DeAugustine) Chiffolo. Nicholas was raised in Albany and resided in Colonie. He received his education from Cathedral Academy.After high school, Nick enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955 and received an honorable discharge in 1957. Nick had been employed over the years with Williams Press, he served as president of Mailer's Union and retired from New York State Capital Police. He was a member of the Italian Benevolent Society. In his spare time, Nick enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in the Adirondacks and talking to his friend, Tony Agneta. In addition to his wife, Mary Jane, Nicholas is survived by his son, Anthony (Mary Ann) Chiffolo; his daughter, Terri (David) Arnold; his grandson Nicholas Arnold; his sister Elizabeth Chiffolo; and his sister-in-law Rose Chiffolo. Besides his parents, Nicholas was also predeceased by his brother Frank; and his sisters, Mary and Susan. Funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will take place privately in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com