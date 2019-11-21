Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholene B. Michaels. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Parti Events and Banquet Hall 309 3rd Ave. Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Michaels, Nicholene B. TROY Nicholene B. Michaels, "Nickie," age 66, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019, into the eternal kingdom of Heaven and the loving embrace of her parents, John and Mary Parker; her older sister and best friend, Joan Powell; and siblings, John Parker, Jeffrey "Jim" Parker and Mary Parker. Nickie retired from the Eddy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after dedicating more than 20 years to caring for others. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt and friend, but above all, she was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who had sacrificed her life for her children. She was always there for you when you needed her. She loved a good family get together and card games. She will live on in the hearts and minds of those she will one day meet again. Her surviving siblings are Mike Parker, Dorothy Ray, Joanne Martineau, Delbert Parker, Dawn Bunting, Peter Parker and David Parker. She will be dearly missed by her loving children, Ida Burnham, Angel and Charles Robbins, John Michaels and Jeffery Michaels; along with her grandchildren, Shandell, Samantha, Eddie, Jessica, Madelyn, Katarina, Collin, Charlie, Sebastian, and Kaitlyn; and great-grandchildren, Gianna and Jaden. She is also survived by an abundance of nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. A heart that big will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to join us for a celebration of life in loving memory of Nicholene B. Michaels, on her birthday, Sunday, November 24, from 2 - 6 p.m. at Parti Events and Banquet Hall, 309 3rd Ave., Troy. The Rite of Committal and interment of ashes in the St. Agnes Mausoleum will be done privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Nicholene B. Michaels to the , Attn: Francesca Casaregola, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or online at



