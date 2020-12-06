1/1
Nickolay A. "Nicky" Fedorow Jr.
1986 - 2020
Fedorow, Nickolay A. "Nicky" Jr. SCHENECTADY God has taken another angel home. Nickolay A. Fedorow Jr., "Nicky," age 34 of Schenectady, passed away on November 28, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. He was born on November 1, 1986, and was the son of Nickolay A. Fedorow Sr. and Marie A. Fedorow. Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister Anne Marie C. Fedorow; aunt Nina Fedorow; first cousin Natasha Fedorow; second cousins, Julianna Ward (Fedorow) and Andrew Fedorow; and many other family and friends who will truly miss him. He was predeceased by his biological mother Lynn Slenziero; grandparents, Alex Fedorow and Anna Fedorow; and uncles, Aura Lewtschenko and Andrew Lewtschenko. Nickolay was a graduate of Coxsackie Athens High School, where he excelled in academics. He then attended The University of Albany before he decided to leave and pursue his true passion as a professional German Shepherd dog handler. He was an avid animal lover and took great pride in his work. He traveled all over the United States showing his beloved dogs at the GSDCA Nationals where he placed in prestige classes. Along the way, he met many people who fell in love with his work in the ring. As requested by the family there will be no services. Please consider making contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a message of condolence for Nicky's family visit bondfuenralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
