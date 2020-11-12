1/1
Nicola Gallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gallo, Nicola NORTH GREENBUSH Nicola "Nick" Gallo, 79, entered into eternal life peacefully on November 10, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. He was born and raised in Telese Terme, Benevento, Italy. He was employed by Albany Intenational Felt Division. He was the son of the late Federico and Edvige Guadagnia Gallo; beloved husband of the late Matilda Popolizio Gallo of 50 years; loving father of Federico (Fred) Gallo and his wife Julie; and Noono of Liana and Nick Gallo, his loving grandchildren. The funeral service will be on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9-11 a.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved