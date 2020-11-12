Gallo, Nicola NORTH GREENBUSH Nicola "Nick" Gallo, 79, entered into eternal life peacefully on November 10, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. He was born and raised in Telese Terme, Benevento, Italy. He was employed by Albany Intenational Felt Division. He was the son of the late Federico and Edvige Guadagnia Gallo; beloved husband of the late Matilda Popolizio Gallo of 50 years; loving father of Federico (Fred) Gallo and his wife Julie; and Noono of Liana and Nick Gallo, his loving grandchildren. The funeral service will be on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9-11 a.m.