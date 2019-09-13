Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicola Valenza. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Valenza, Nicola ALBANY Nicola Valenza, 81, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Nicola was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Valenza. Nicola was the devoted husband to the late Ann Marie Valenza; they were married 42 years. Nicola was born in Tunisia and grew up in Sicily and Turin, Italy. He immigrated to the United States in 1969, where he met, Ann Marie. Nicola learned and performed many trades throughout his life. As a young man in Italy, he worked for the car maker, Fiat. Once he immigrated to the U.S., he spent time in various parts of the food service industry. His greatest enjoyment was cooking wonderful meals for his family and close friends. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and soccer and in his later years he became an avid follower of televised European soccer. Nicola is survived by his children, Michelle (Kevin) O'Connor and Lisa (Gregory) Wolanski; his grandchildren, Ryan and Justin O'Connor, Bailey, Jack and Max Wolanski; his twin sister, Rita Valenza of France, and his younger sister, Laura Faccenda of Italy; a niece and nephews of France and Italy; and many other loving relatives and friends. Nicola was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Immacolata Ameduri. Calling hours will be held in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, September 15, from 2-4 p.m. Burial to follow at a later date determined by the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







