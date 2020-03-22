Guest Book View Sign Service Information Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home 2237 State Highway 7 Troy , NY 12180 (518)-663-8210 Send Flowers Obituary

Bulson, Nicole A. PETERSBURGH Nicole A. "Niki" (Dandeneau) Bulson, 48, formerly of Pittstown and more recently Petersburgh, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her residence with her loving husband and family by her side following a contentious battle with cancer. Born in Troy on March 8, 1972, Niki was the daughter of Philip and Nancy (Haggerty) Dandeneau of Pittstown; and, for 17 years, the wife and best friend of Robert J. Bulson III of Petersburgh, who survives. Niki and Bob were married on May 11, 2002. Niki was a graduate of Tamarac High School in Brunswick and earned a bachelor's degree in daycare management from Southern Vermont College in 1994. As a young girl, Niki could always be found assisting her mother, catering the many fund-raising dinners and banquets at the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps. or helping her dad and uncle in the operation of the family's business, the former Pittstown Country Store. For several years after her marriage to Bob and relocating to Petersburgh, Niki "the Kid" would make "the trek" to Albany Medical Center, where she was employed as a daycare administrative assitant at the hospital's daycare program. Niki had a great smile and sharp sense of humor and was an avid bargain hunter, who never passed by a yard sale. She loved to save money by clipping coupons and loved to scratch lottery tickets. Her most favorite pastimes were camping trips to Warrensburg or Old Orchard Beach, Maine, with her husband and children, where she could be heard to remark, "RV there yet?" In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Robert J. Bulson IV and Amber Nicole Bulson, both of Petersburg; a sister, Michele, and her husband, David White, of Warwick; a brother, David, and his wife, Cathy Dandeneau, of Pittstown; a brother and sister-in-law, and two nieces, four nephews, a great-nephew and many friends at Albany Med. Out of an abundance of concern for the health of family members and friends, there will be a visitation period and memorial service for Niki at a later date and time to be announced when the current health situation subsides. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to either the Albany Medical Center Kid Daycare Program, c/o Sharon Wood, Director, 16 St. James Place, Albany, NY, 12206, or the , Cancer Action Network, 33 Elk Street, Suite 201, Albany, NY, 12207, in memory of Nicole Amber Bulson. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, Raymertown.







