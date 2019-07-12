Jennings, Nicole A. ALBANY Nicole A. Jennings, 29, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 5, 2019, in Albany. She was born in Albany on January 15, 1990, a daughter of Daniel R. and Karen (Milot) Jennings. Nicole was a graduate of Galway Central High School, class of 2008. She previously worked as a housekeeper for the Red Roof Inn in Clifton Park. Nicole is survived by her son, Hunter; her mother, Karen Jennings; her maternal grandmother, Lois Milot; her brother, Daniel R. Jennings Jr., his companion, Jessica Stark; Daniel's son, Ryan and Ryan's two step-siblings, Rachael and CJ. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. The burial will be held at 2 p.m. in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020 in Nicole's memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 12, 2019