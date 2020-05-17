Linen, Nicole June COHOES Nicole June Linen, 37, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. Nicole was educated in Cohoes schools and was a graduate of Cohoes High School. She later went on to earn her degree as an LPN. She was employed as a bus monitor for Star & Strand Transportation of Troy, N.Y. Nicole is survived by her parents, Cynthia Rose Linen and Damon Christopher Durocher; a daughter, Caylie Nicole Truesell; a son, Cole Patrick Reynolds; and a sister, Katie Lynn Durocher. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to the Nicole Linen Go Fund Me at:https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicole-linen?utm_source=customer&utm_medium+copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 For on line condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.