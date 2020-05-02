DeJesus, Nicole Marie (Kelty) ALBANY Nicole Marie DeJesus (Kelty) entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Nicole was a loving mother, and beloved daughter, sister and friend to many. She had a talent for music and was able to learn and play any instrument she touched. She is survived by her three beloved children, Rileigh, Noah and Keira; parents, Thomasina and Mike Wilson; her brothers, Michael, David and Khristopher Wilson; grandmother Andrea Kelty, aunts and uncles: Donna (Jay) Defilippo, James Kelty III, John (Shirley) Kelty, Mary (Thomas) Westervelt, Charles Kelty and many cousins. Nicole loved her family and will be sorely missed as her time on this earth was far too short.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store