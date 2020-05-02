Nicole Marie (Kelty) DeJesus
DeJesus, Nicole Marie (Kelty) ALBANY Nicole Marie DeJesus (Kelty) entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Nicole was a loving mother, and beloved daughter, sister and friend to many. She had a talent for music and was able to learn and play any instrument she touched. She is survived by her three beloved children, Rileigh, Noah and Keira; parents, Thomasina and Mike Wilson; her brothers, Michael, David and Khristopher Wilson; grandmother Andrea Kelty, aunts and uncles: Donna (Jay) Defilippo, James Kelty III, John (Shirley) Kelty, Mary (Thomas) Westervelt, Charles Kelty and many cousins. Nicole loved her family and will be sorely missed as her time on this earth was far too short.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3541
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
