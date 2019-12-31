Perrotta, Nicolo "Nick" MECHANICVILLE Nicolo "Nick" Perrotta, 93 of Chestnut St., died Monday, December 30, 2019, in the safety of his home after an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, born February 21, 1926, son of the late Nicola and Rose Perrotta, Nick was a 1944 graduate and sports star at Mechanicville High. After graduation, Nick served in the U.S. Army during WWII. After the war, Nick played semi-pro football for six years with Troy Bulldogs and Hudson Falls Greenjackets. A longtime route salesman for Nabisco Baking Co., Nick retired after 35 years in 1986. Thereafter, he and his wife spent 27 winters in Florida. A proud inductee into Mechanicville High School's Athletic Hall of Fame inaugural class, Nick was known for his athletic abilities in football, tennis, track and anything he participated in. A longtime member of the Mechanicville Golf Club, where he won titles and had several hole-in-ones, he played a competitive game up to his 90th birthday. He also had won golfing titles in Florida. A member of the Mechanicville Athletic Club, Nick's friendly nature and memory made him a great conversationalist. Nick and his wife enjoyed following his sons' and their families' sports and academic events. Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Catherine "Babe" Federico Perrotta, whom he married in 1947; sons, Nicholas and Janet Perrotta of Saratoga Springs and Paul and Kyle Perrotta of Niskayuna; adored grandchildren, Justin, Adam (Amy Meyerson), Lindsay and Max Perrotta; and infant great-grandson Wesley Meyerson-Perrotta; along with nieces, nephews and their families; golfing buddies and friends alike. Predeceased by a sister, Ceil DeCrescente; and brothers Joseph, Alex, Frank, Alfred, Louis and Carl Perrotta. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 2 at 7 p.m. in DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Nick's family thanks homecare aides Laurie, Marilyn and Heidi, and Hospice nurses for their care, compassion and concern shown to Nick and his family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mechanicville H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame, in memory of Nick Perrotta. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019